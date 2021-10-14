Norman Richard Phillips, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Norman Richard Phillips, 85, of Youngstown transitioned to eternal rest on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mr. Phillips was born April 24, 1936 in Youngstown, a son of Monroe R. and Marion Mae Phillips.

He had worked with the United States Postal Service, retiring after 37 years of service.

He was an avid bowler, and was a member of the National Bowling Association, Inc. Norman also loved working outside in the yard.

He was a U. S. Army, Army Reserve and National Guard veteran.

He leaves to mourn his passing, but to rejoice in his eternal peace, two children, LaTania D. Phillips and Keith (Pamela) Phillips Sr. both of Youngstown; a sister, Denise Posey; a stepsister, Tona Saloz; his brother, Wallace Phillips all of Youngstown; five grandchildren, Brianna, Keith Jr., Joseph, KeShon and Kamela; 16 great grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, the former Celestine Terrell whom he married September 7, 1958 and who passed away July 14, 2008; his son, Norman Phillips Jr. and sister, Sandra Phillips.

Visitation will be Monday, October 18, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 p.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

The family wishes to extend their appreciation for all acts of kindness. May God bless and keep you all safe.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

