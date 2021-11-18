Norma Jean Ford-Helms, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Norma Jean Ford-Helms, 80, of Youngstown transitioned from her earthly labor to eternal peace on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

Mrs. Ford-Helms, affectionately known as “Smoke”, was born January 30, 1941 in Girard, a daughter of William Henderson and Louise Allen.

She was a 1959 graduate of McDonald High School and attended Harding Business College.

Norma was the head supervisor at Omni Manor Nursing Home for 24 years, retiring in 2000.

She was a member of We Walk By Faith Baptist Church.

A loving and devoted mother, she enjoyed cooking, crossword puzzles, reading, shopping, helping others and being with her beloved family.

She leaves to cherish her memory five sons, Anthony (Mia) Helms of Burlington, New Jersey, Stephen Helms and John M. (Luisa) Helms, both of Youngstown, Phillips L. Shavers of Columbus and Ronnie L. Helms of Marion; two daughters, Valerie L. Helms (Maurice Hunt) and Rosyln Helms, both of Youngstown; three sisters, Lillian (Kenneth) Thompson of Englewood, California, Peggy A. Smalls of Youngstown and Maxine Nuby of Victorville, California; a brother, Samuel (Loretta) Bryant of Los Angeles, California and a host of grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren, other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by a son, Richard Helms; a daughter, Kimberly A. Helms; her husband, Arthur Helms; her siblings, Georgeanne Bryant, James and Floyd Henderson; her grandchildren, Kendall Jones, Kristopher Helms, Tasha Walker and Jamie Helms.

Visitation will be Friday, November 19, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at True Vine Ministry, 150 Ninth Street, Campbell, Ohio. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

