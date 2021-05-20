Norma Jane Mahone, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norma Jane Mahone, 86, departed this life on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 and was immediately present with the Lord. She died in Des Moines, Iowa where she had lived for the past nine years to be near her daughter.

Norma was born February 26, 1935 in Youngstown, to Charles McDonald Turner and Hazel Berry Turner.

Norma was a 1952 graduate of The Rayen High School where she was a majorette.

Several years after graduation from high school, she married her high school sweetheart, William Benjamin Mahone who enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. She and William were stationed on various military bases as his career as a navigator and ultimately a pilot required multiple relocations. Each of their three daughters were born in different geographic locales. She met people from across the country and enjoyed maintaining relationships with them over the years. In 1967, Norma became a widow when her husband, Capt. William B. Mahone was killed in Vietnam.

Norma returned to college at Youngstown State University and graduated in 1976 with a double major in education and Spanish. She cherished the support she received from her parents, sisters and their families as she attended classes.

Norma lived in Austintown, Ohio where she raised her daughters and worked as a special education teacher for the Youngstown Public Schools until her retirement, teaching mainly at Kirkmere Elementary School. She enjoyed helping her students reach their fullest abilities and relished the long-standing relationships she had with many of her students and their families long after the students had graduated.

Norma is a follower of Jesus Christ and worshipped at Kathryn Kuhlman Ministries and David Verzilli Ministries for many years. She credits her fellowship there with demonstrating the power of the Holy Spirit in the believers’ life. She also worshipped with believers at the Beth Yeshua Messianic Congregation where she gained the understanding that the Old Testament completely explains the Gospel, is full of prophecy about the Messiah and tells us how to recognize Him.

Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Capt. William B. Mahone; her parents, Charles and Hazel Turner; brothers, Charles Turner, Jr. and Warren Turner and sisters, Betty Walls and Rose Jean Hodge.

She is survived by her daughters, Paula Mahone (Ronald Mells) of Des Moines, Iowa, Celia Mahone of Youngstown, Ohio and Ronda Mahone of Cleveland, Ohio; grandchildren, Taylor Payne (Ellis Payne) of Youngstown, Ohio, Reed Mells of Des Moines, Iowa, William Mahone of Youngstown, Ohio and Ryan Mells of Des Moines, Iowa; great-grandchildren, Ellianna Payne and Ryamier Mells, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A walk through will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Private services will follow. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, please do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 21 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.