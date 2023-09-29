HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Norline M. McPeters, 95, of Hubbard, departed this life on Friday, September 1, 2023.

Ms. McPeters was born June 9, 1928 in Ripley, Mississippi, a daughter of Ruble and Angeline Blackwell Monroe.

She worked at several different venues, Develco Tool and Stamping, United Steel Workers of America, and Delphi Packard Electric where she worked for 22 years, retiring in 1995.

She was a member of Reed’s Chapel A.M.E. Church, where she served as a Stewardess, was on the Senior Usher Board and Culinary Committee. She was a member of the N.A.A.C.P. and a poll worker Hubbard. She loved flowers – all types of flowers, plants, travelling, bowling, golf and vegetable gardening.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to celebrate her life and legacy, her son, Stanley (Sandra) Wallace Sr. of Hubbard; six grandchildren, Terrance (Crystal) Pankey of Youngstown, Toyoa (Edward) Davis and Stanley Wallace Jr. both of Hubbard, Israel and Armand Jackson both of Arizona, and Amber Jackson of North Carolina; 19 great grandchildren; 10 great great grandchildren; her sister, Glenda Burton of Detroit, MI; and a host of loving family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ruby McPeters, who passed away July 2018; a son, Stephen Wallace; stepdaughter, Lynn Jackson; two grandchildren, Tosha Pankey and Jason Wallace; and a brother, Leon Monroe.

Visitation was held on Saturday, September 9, 2023 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at Reed’s Chapel A.M.E. Church. Funeral services followed at 10:00 a.m.

Guests are asked to wear masks.

Ministry of comfort, love and dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

