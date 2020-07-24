Nonnie J. Smith, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Nonnie J. Smith, 83, of Youngstown, transitioned to her Heavenly home on Friday, July 17, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving children.

Mrs. Smith was born December 21, 1936, in Wrightsville, Georgia, a daughter of Mance and Burena Lewis Jordan.

She was a 1954 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and attended Youngstown College (now known as YSU).

She had been employed as an Administrative Assistant with YSU and was owner/operator of NC & Associates Secretarial Services.

Nonnie moved to Dallas, Texas, in 1984 and was employed with the Maxus Energy Company.

A devout Christian, Nonnie raised her children and grandchildren to love, honor and praise the Lord.

She enjoyed baking, gardening, decorating and being with her family and friends.

She leaves to cherish her beloved memories, three children, Kevin Chatman of Youngstown, Darlene (DeWayne) Givens of Lithonia, Georgia and Courtenay (Terry) Chatman of Blacklick, Ohio; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two stepsisters, America Price and Marrietta Graham both of Youngstown and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Howard who passed away in 2014; six sisters, Viola Heard, Lillie Thomas, Mattie Phillips, Katherine Kornegay, Effie Haynes and Nellie Williams and three brothers, Mance, Jr., William, Euylee Jordan.

Visitation will be Tuesday, July 28, 2020, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Due to the pandemic, private services will be held for the family following visitation hour. l

Please be sure to wear masks and practice social distancing.

The family wishes to extend a special “Thank You” to Dr. Chahine and his staff at the Blood and Cancer Center for the care, kindness and concern extended to our loved one during her illness.

Arrangements handled by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

