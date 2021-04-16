Ninetta Jones, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Ninetta Jones, 86, of Liberty Township, transitioned to eternal rest on Friday, April 9, 2021.

Mrs. Jones was born September 6, 1934 in Youngstown, a daughter of Austin and Alberta Nance Jones.

She was a 1952 graduate of The Rayen School and had been employed by General Electric Lamp Plant, retiring after 26 years of service.

She was a member of the Union Baptist Church and enjoyed socializing with others, going to rummage sales, thrift stores, shopping and traveling.

She leaves to mourn her passing but to rejoice in her eternal peace, her son, Bernard M. Jones of Youngstown and a host of nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Josephine Hicks and two brothers, Arthur Jones, Sr. and Austin Jones, Jr.

A walk through will be held on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Private funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. for the family.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ninetta (Nance) Jones, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 18, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.