CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)-“Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me.” St. John 14:1 KJV

Nikia Roshaun Perry-Ford, 46, of Campbell transitioned to eternal rest on Monday, March 13, 2023 at Cleveland Clinic.

Mrs. Perry-Ford was born August 22, 1976 in Youngstown, a daughter of John Henry and Evonne Dodson Perry.

She had worked as a home health aide and had been employed with Camelot Arms Nursing Home. Nikia retired due to her illness.

She was a member of Phillips Chapel A.M.E. Church. Nikia enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Nikia loved cracking jokes and making people laugh. She also found joy in playing bingo, gardening, the love of house plants, spa days. She kept her doors open to many, loved everyone unconditionally and caring for others. She was an avid fan of San Francisco 49ers, Ohio State Buckeyes and Chicago Bulls.

Her life is celebrated by her family, her husband, Arthur Jr., whom she married July 21, 2001 (however, they had been together since November of 1994); five children, Shanae Perry and Arthur Ford III both of Campbell, Shanice Perry and Artrel Ford both of Youngstown, and Nicholas Ford of New Castle, Pennsylvania; 11 grandchildren; four sisters, Rosa (Raymond) Baker-Shaw, Montez Baker, LaVerne Baker of Douglasville, Georgia, and La’Shawnda (Vernon) Perry Spikes; two brothers, Karlos Baker of Youngstown and Jamal Perry of Struthers; her best friend, Tracey Fitzgerald; a host of nieces and nephews including, Anntonio Gibbs and Damun Baker both whom she reared, other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, John and Jonathan Perry and Anthony Floyd.

“A beautiful life that came to an end . She died as she lived. A wife, a mother, a grandmother too. We will forever keep the legacy we have from You!”

Arrangements are being handled by the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Nikia Roshaun Perry-Ford, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 24 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.