WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Newlyn Shawn Welch unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, October 19, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio.

Shawn as he was known, was born November 8, 1970 in Warren, Ohio to John F. and Valerie D. Jones Welch.

He graduated from The Rayen School.

He enjoyed cooking and worked at various restaurants.

He was an avid San Francisco 49ers fan.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his father, John (Sandy) Welch; his brother, Brandon (Whitney) Welch; his children, LaShawn Welch, Mark and Tyeshia of Youngstown, Nikayla Bunkley, Newlyn Kindle, Arajae’ Taylor of Columbus, Ohio, Chrishawn Wallace, Ka’Shawn Welch, La’Kendra and Willie of Atlanta, Georgia; two aunts, Gloria Hightower and Lurell Moyer and an uncle, David Welch, all of Youngstown; 17 grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Valerie Jones; his grandparents, Rev. James Welch and Stella Welch, Arlean Rucker Jones, Bennie and Millie Jones and his uncles, James “Robert”, Charles, Paul and Andre Welch.

Visitation will be Saturday, November 4, 2023 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m. The family is asking that guests wear mask.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Newlyn Shawn Welch, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 3 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.