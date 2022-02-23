YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Nell Marie Nester, 86, of Youngstown, transitioned from life to eternal rest on Friday, February 11, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Mrs. Nester was born March 8, 1935 in Thomaston, Alabama, a daughter of Jesse and Rosetta Huntington Jackson.

She was a graduate of the Marengo County High School.

She received a license for Cosmetology in Detroit, Michigan.

She had worked with General Motors Lordstown, retiring after over 20 years of service.

Nell was a former member of Third Baptist Church and a present member of Victory Christian Center. She was also a member of the Jewish Community Center.

Nell was an impeccable dresser and she loved clothes. Nell loved making crafts, gift baskets, crocheting, singing and was a participant with Fred Astaire Dance Studio. She believed in holistic healing and healthy eating. She won the 1996 Mrs. Ohio America contest also receiving the award for Mrs. Congeniality.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to celebrate her life and legacy, her children, Gwendolyn Hudson of Youngstown, Cheryl Townsend of Stonecrest, Georgia, Kenneth Mauldin of Ellenwood, G eorgia, Darryl Mauldin of Atlanta, G eorgia, Carl (Illa) Willis of Boardman, Keenya Willis of Youngstown, Keisha Willis of Decatur, G eorgia and Kolotta Willis of Duluth, G eorgia; 14 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; 17 great- great-grandchildren and a host of loving family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Nester, who passed away in December 2017, her parents Jesse and Rosetta Jackson; a son Ronald Eugene Mauldin; a great granddaughter, Laila Whatley; and two sisters, Louise Clark and Annie Hampton.

Visitation will be on Friday, February 25, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 Noon at the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are required to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

