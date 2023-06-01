GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Nathaniel Jr. Richardson, 73 of Twinsburg, formerly of Girard, fought a good fight and won the battle as he transitioned to eternal rest on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Richardson was born August 28, 1949 in Shaw, Mississippi, a son of Benjamin and Ira Sanders Richardson.

He was a graduate of Girard High School.

He had been employed with General Motors Lordstown and was also Owner/Operator of Nate Richardson’s Construction in Girard.

He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Girard and a former member of New Bethel Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and Benevolent Treasurer.

He enjoyed sports, especially the Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Cowboys; found joy in playing social cards with friends and had a passion for mentoring young people about construction.

Nate was a U. S. Air Force veteran.

He leaves to mourn his passing but to celebrate his life and legacy, his daughter, Kim Porch of Niles; four grandchildren and a great-granddaughter; five siblings, Ruth Sanders of Chicago, Illinois, Mary A. Richardson of Girard, Loree Richardson of McDonald, Lillie (John III) Williams of Twinsburg and Anthony (Trenna) Richardson of Millington, Tennessee and a host of family and friends

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, the former Cynthia Mason who passed away March 14, 2010; his stepson, Clyde Porch and siblings, Earlene Richardson and Benjamin Richardson III.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 3, 2023 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Friendship Baptist Church, 111 Water Street, Girard. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m. Guest are asked to wear masks.

Ministry of Comfort, Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

