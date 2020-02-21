Nathaniel Hayes West, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nathaniel Hayes West 81, lovingly known as “Nate”, peacefully went to be with Jesus on Saturday, February 15, 2020 surrounded by family.

Nate was born February 12, 1939 in Pelham, Georgia, a son of James B., Sr. and Ethel M. Hayes West.

Nate was a 1957 graduate of Chaney High School and was very active in sports, including basketball, football and track.

He was also a boxer in the Golden Glove Boxing League where he spared former professional boxer Earnie Shavers.

He enjoyed golf, chess, western movies and most of all spending time with his family.

He received the Lord Jesus in 1960 under Katherine Khulman Ministry. He served as a deacon under Bishop R.S. Fields at Ridge Avenue C.O.G.I.C. and a minister under David Minor of Faith Temple Church of God In Christ. He was an ordained Associate Pastor at Holy Hill Church under Rev. Minich.

Nate retired from Brinks Armor Service as a Courier in 2005.

He attended Victory Christian Center Coitsville Campus.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife of 59 years Pastor Rita West; his six children, Nathaniel, Jr. (Tyraine) of Orlando, Florida, Martaine West of Youngstown, Ohio, Vaughn (Kim) West of Canton, Ohio, Carla West of Germantown, Maryland, Darla (David) Ford of Struthers, Ohio and Felecia West of Youngstown, Ohio; a sister, Helen Jefferson also of Youngstown; 17 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; seven sisters, Rose Steel, Lucille and Mamie West, Daisy Silas, Bertha Crozier, Fannie Dobbs, Mary Clark and Bessie Kelley and four brothers, Julius, James, Jr., Ernest and Samuel West.

Services will be Friday, February 21 at 11:00 a.m. at Victory Christian Center Coitsville Campus. Friends may call one hour prior to the services 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements were entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

The family would like to thank Guardian Health Center, Liberty Arms and Hospice of the Valley for their excellent care and services.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 24, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.