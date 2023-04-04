YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Nathaniel Harris, 63, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

Mr. Harris lovingly known as “Nate”, was born April 5, 1959, in Youngstown, a son of Oliver and Lorine Willingham Harris.

He attended Youngstown City Schools and was a former member of Holy Temple Church of God In Christ.

A dedicated handyman, Nate was a great basketball player and artist (especially in drawing) and he loved playing the guitar.

He leaves to mourn his passing and to celebrate his life’s legacy, his sister, Pearl L. Harris Robinson and brother, Oliver Harris, Jr., both of Youngstown; three nephews, Aaron Harris of Maryland, Donald Simmons and Lamar A. Robinson; two nieces, Khalelah Robinson and Khadijah Robinson all of Youngstown and several great-nieces and nephews; other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Loretta Harris and brother, Devon “DeeDee” Davis.

Visitation will be Wednesday, April 5, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow immediately at 11:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 5 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.