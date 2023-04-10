YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Nathaniel Ahmad Britt, 36, transitioned from his earthly labor to eternal rest, Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Mr. Britt was born May 9, 1986, in Youngstown, a son of Jeffrey L. Britt Sr. and Liebchen Bryant.

He was a graduate of Youngstown City Schools and attended BEBC Barbering College.

A licensed barber, Nathaniel was employed with Blazin Klipz. He enjoyed cutting hair, tattooing, washing his car, fashion, music, spending time with his children and collecting comic books. He was a true family man and loved Chevrolet cars.

Nathaniel leaves to mourn his passing, but to celebrate his life, his wife, the former Ashley Sutton, whom he married May 20, 2013; his mother, Liebchen (Mitch) Bryant-Cullins of Warren; his father, Jeffrey (Yvette M.) Britt of Florida; five children, Da’Meir Williams and Janasia Britt, both of Youngstown, Natalie Britt, Nathaniel Britt II and Madeline Britt, all of Warren; his stepson, Jaden Sutton-Lett of Youngstown; siblings, Madeline Fleming, Tondi Wilson and Jeffrey Britt, Jr., all of California, Remi Cullins of Warren and Tanesha Coleman (Thomas Tubbs) of Tennessee; grandmother, Alice Britt and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, E. O. Britt, Madeline Amos and Alton Bryant and uncles, Sean Griffin, Sr. and Alton Myers.

Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 13, 2023, at L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Guests are requested to wear masks due to the pandemic, and observe social distancing.

