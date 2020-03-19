Nathan Hudson, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Nathan Hudson, Jr., 79, of Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mr. Hudson, affectionately known as “Juni Man”, was born January 25, 1941 in Mississippi, a son of Nathan Sr. and Annie Mae Akins Hudson.

He had been a member of Pilgrim Baptist Church and its choir.

Nathan loved fishing, cooking, singing, and was fun-loving person, a sort of family comedian.

He leaves to cherish his beloved memory his wife, the former Mary C. Clark, whom he married June 2012; five children, Eld. Leo (Cissy) Hudson of Atlanta, Georgia, Modena Hudson-Rushing of South Carolina, Moneta (Rondey) Sandifer of Cleveland, James Hudson of Youngstown and Lillie D. Hudson of Richmond Hgts; stepchildren, April Jackson, Latasha Riley, Ricardo Clark; 15 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; four sisters, Barbara Buchanan, Diane Poindexter, Stella Hudson and Donna “Teetee” (Frank) Brown; four brothers, Rev. Charles Hudson, Donald R. (Carol) Hudson, Thomas Hudson and Rocky Hudson and a host of family and friends.

Greeting him at Heaven’s Gate were his parents; two sons, Leon Hudson and Nathan “Poppy” Hudson III; one sister, Dr. Frances Bliss and three brothers, Eddie and Jessie Hudson and Joseph Davis.

Visitation will be Friday, March 20, 2020 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Nathan “Juni Man” Hudson, Jr., please visit our floral store.