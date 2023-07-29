YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, July 8, 2023, God called Nakeia Monique Foster Cole home to be with her grandmother, Verna Lynn Foster and uncle, Elmer James, Jr.

Nakeia, affectionately known as “Nikki”, was born to LaQuetta Simmons and Courtney Crosby on December 14, 1980 in Baltimore, Maryland.

At the age of 19, her family relocated to Youngstown, Ohio. Nikki attended Xenia High School and attained her General Educational Development Diploma. Later, she furthered her education at Columbiana County Career & Technical Center for Nursing.

Nikki held various employment positions throughout Youngstown, Ohio until she found her calling in the nursing field. She was a State Testing Nursing Assistant for eight years at Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge. Nikki’s love and passion for people and service resulted in her becoming a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN). She was a dedicated nurse whose main priority was to care for others and bring them happiness. She truly enjoyed helping people and nursing allowed her to do that. Before her passing, she was employed with ATC Healthcare devotedly caring for residents at Aventura at Assumption Village. Nikki fondly considered her coworkers as her “Work Family” and all of her residents as a part of her extended family.

Nikki loved the Lord and was an avid member of “Church without Walls” pastored by Pastor George W. Moore. Nikki enjoyed praise and worship and was a God-fearing woman.

Nikki was a strong, beautiful devoted wife and mother whose smile could brighten any room. Despite being a loner, she genuinely loved people, especially her family and friends. She loved to travel, shop and enjoyed the finer things life had to offer. Nikki loved to always look fabulous, no matter the occasion. She was funny, goofy and enjoyed sharing Tik Tok videos with family and friends. Nikki had a huge heart and loved her grandchildren. She was an expert at providing sound advice and would go out of her way for the people that she loved.

To forever cherish her loving memories, she leaves behind her loving and caring husband, Steven Cole; her loving children, Tasia Posterli of Youngstown, Charles K. Sidbery, Jr. of Youngstown and Jaliyah Sidberry; her loving mother, LaQuetta Simmons; her loving father, Courtney Crosby; her loving stepfather, Rodney Simmons; her loving brother, Vaughn Simmons; her loving sister, Alona (Korell) Carter and her loving aunt, Sonya Foster; she also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Bryson, Nayeli, Za’Kai and Mi’leena; her nieces and nephews, Jovan, Ja’Ziah, Jovan, Jr., Juelz, Na’Zaya, Zi’Aire, Nazir and a host of family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Verna Lynn Foster and uncle, Elmer James, Jr.

Nikki’s absence has affected us all so deeply but we were blessed to be a part of her life and that will remain in our hearts forever! WE LOVE YOU, NIKKI! “I LOVE YOU, MY ANGEL!” – Steven N. Cole, Husband.

Arrangements handled by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Nakeia Monique Cole, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 31 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.