Margaret Ann Matos, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home for Mrs. Margaret Ann Matos, 67, of Youngstown, who transitioned to eternal rest on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mrs. Matos was born August 17, 1952 in Lenior, North Carolina, a daughter of Robert and Lillie Anderson Davenport.

She had been employed as a furniture maker with the Broad Hill Furniture Factory.

She was a member of Temple Emmanuel SDA Church, its Deaconess and choir ministries.

She loved singing, dancing, shopping, and being with her grandchildren and family.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to rejoice in her peace, her daughter, Rachelle Davenport of Youngstown; four grandchildren, Jermor (Fiance, Shavonna), Trina (fiancé, Eli), Cherelle and Lacretia all of Youngstown; 12 great grandchildren; a brother, Robert Davenport of Lenior of North Carolina; two sisters, Lillie Shelley of Youngstown and Charlotte Davenport of Lenior, North Carolina and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Pedro, whom she married in 1991 and who passed away in 2012; a sister, Dorothy Davenport; two brothers, Billy and Edward Davenport.

Visitation will be Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. -12:00 Noon at the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 18, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.