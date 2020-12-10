Gary E. Crum, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Gary E. Crum, Sr., 82, of Warren, departed this life on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren.

Mr. Crum was born October 4, 1938 in Ripley, Mississippi, a son of Azzie and Freddie L. Vance Crum.

He had been employed as a steelworker with the former Youngstown Sheet and Tube and Steel City Iron and Metal Company.

He attended church services at Washington Square Memorial Chapel in Warren.

Gary enjoyed fishing, cooking, auto mechanics, hunting, carpentry, Blues music ( especially “The Thrill is Gone” by B.B. King) and his most precious enjoyment was being with his family.

He leaves to forever cherish his memory, nine children, Cathy (Harry) White of Radcliffe, Kentucky, Carolyn (Earl) Crum Sims, Margie Crum Keith of Atlanta, Georgia, Angel Crum of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Barbara (Howard) Buxton and Sharon (John) Crum Weaver both of Warren, Gary A. Crum, Jr. of Savannah, Georgia, Christina Crum Ahart of Columbus and James Crum of Niles; 22 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren; a sister, Beatrice Cowan of Ripley, Mississippi; three brothers, Samuel (Martha) Crum, Anthony (Sheila) Crum both of Ripley, MS, and James (Mary Sue) Crum of Youngstown and a host of family and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by three grandchildren; three sisters, Margie Johnson, Sarah Helen Johnson and Flora B. Crum; and three brothers, B. W., Henry and Hillman Crum.

Visitation will be Friday from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Private funeral services for family only will follow.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and practice social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

