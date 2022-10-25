WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mother Angeline Tinsley, (Angie) of 2501 Parkman Rd in Warren, Ohio departed this life Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at her home.

Mother Tinsley was born on September 16, 1937 in Monroe, Alabama to Chanine “Chaney” and Rex Wiley.

She worked 10 years as a manager of McDonald’s and six years as a manager of Popeye’s chicken. Prior to that she was employed by the Campbell city schools as a crossing guard for approximately six years.

Anyone who knew Mother Tinsley, knew that her priority and the love of her life was the time she spent with her children and grandchildren. She spent every morning in the presence of the Lord, praying and reading her Word. Her favorite song was “Never Would Have Made It” by Marvin Sapp; Her favorite saying was

Mother was married for 18 years to the late Orange Tinsley (who she married in 1997).

She was a member of the Cathedral of Hope church (formerly known as the Church of Hope) for over 54 years where she served on the Missionary board, the Mother’s Board, a teacher of A.C.T.S. Department (Sunday school), the church choir and in any capacity needed. In addition to her service with church committees, Mother Tinsley served the public by cooking and serving those in need. We’re positive that her cooking will be missed by many, especially her family.

Mother Tinsley leaves to cherish her memory, nine children; Hazel Young of Campbell, Ohio; Leland (Valerie) Johnson of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Anita L Patton of Columbus, OH; Darlene (Stanley) Jones of Youngstown, Ohio; Carlos C Johnson of St Petersburg, FL; Tommy (Theresa) Butler of Campbell, Ohio; Jerri (Dwyain) Montgomery of Campbell, Ohio; Karen Butler of Columbus, Ohio; Raymond (Kim) Butler of Warren, Ohio; six stepdaughters, Stephanie Tinsley of New York; Portland (Bernard) Biddings and Tewana Tinsley both of Pennsylvania; Sherry Lynn Clark of Campbell, Ohio; Erenna Nicole Coleman of Kansas City, Kansas; 41 grandchildren and 56 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews family and friends.

Besides her parents, Mother Tinsley is preceded in death by her husband, Orange Tinsley; a sister Isabella Nettles; and one son Wade Johnson Jr. and a great granddaughter A’Niyah Jerri-Denise Williams.

Calling hours are scheduled for Friday October 14, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Celebration of Life scheduled for 11:00 a.m. at the Cathedral of Hope church. Repass is being held at the Roosevelt Park Community Building in Campbell.

Guests are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Service of Love And dignity entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

