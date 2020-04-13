Mose Derwin Fleetion, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Fleetion departed this life Thursday, April 2, 2020 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

“ I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, and I have kept the faith”

Mr. Mose Derwin Fleetion, Sr. was born October 10, 1965 to the union of J.D. and Alberta Fleetion in Youngstown, Ohio.

He confessed to Christ at an early age joining Triedstone Baptist Church in Youngstown, Ohio, where he was the youngest member of the church to burn the mortage.

He graduated from Hubbard High School in 1985 where he excelled in academics as well as sports. He was the star football player on his team.

Mr. Fleetion joined the service at the age of 18 having several tours overseas; after completing 10 years of duty of each the Navy and Army, he retired August 28, 2007.

Along with his years of service, he was an outstanding person in the community; he coached for the Disciples little league football team and also worked as a security officer at different events around the Youngstown area.

After retiring from the military, he worked for Delphi Packard in Warren, Ohio for five years.

Mr. Fleetion was an avid football player for various football teams and a Pittsburgh Steelers diehard fan. He also was a mason for the Buckeye Lodge #73 Naomi Temple 124.

His hobbies included traveling, meeting with his military brothers, cooking out and spending time with his family and friends whom he loved so dearly.

He leaves to cherish his memory his fiancé, Tanisha (Tay) Hurt of Youngstown, Ohio; nine children, his oldest, Erica Boatwright of Younsgtown, Ohio, Whitney Fleetion of Atlanta, Georgia, Mose, Jr. Tyler, Devonta “DD”, Jacqueline, Keyshaun Fleetion all of Youngstown and his youngest, Journey Williams of Youngstown, Ohio; nine grandchildren.

He also leaves behind a host of relatives and friends who valued him so much including seven siblings, J.D Fleetion (Mary Alice) of Wetumpka, Alabama and Charlotte Fleetion-Murphy of Odenton, Maryland, Ricky (Valarie) Fleetion of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, JoAnn (Anthony) Averette, Lorine (Jimmy) Fleetion-Brown of Youngstown, Ohio , Henry A. Fleetion of Columbus, Ohio and William Fleetion of Youngstown.

He was a father figure to Ke’Asia Reynolds of Youngstown. Mose was an excellent role model and mentor for his nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his brothers, Larry Gibbs, Walter, Alvin and Jerome Fleetion; sisters; Judy Cornwell and Barbara Sharpe.

Friends may call Sunday, April 12, 2020 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral. Private services will be held for the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mose Derwin Fleetion, please visit our floral store.