Morris A. Taylor, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Morris A. Taylor, 76, of Youngstown transitioned to his eternal home on Friday, October 1, 2021.

Mr. Taylor, affectionately known as “Kool Mo T”, was born September 27, 1945 in Brewton, Alabama, a son of Henry O. and Susie Willis Taylor.

He was a 1958 graduate of North High School and had been employed for 18 years as a correction officer with the Trumbull Corrections Institute, retiring in 2010. He had previously been employed with LTV Youngstown Sheet & Tube, ADT Security for 24 years and U. S. Can.

He enjoyed listening to music, being with his family, and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.

He was a U. S. Navy veteran.

He leaves to cherish his beloved memory his wife the former Carolyn Stanford, whom he married July 7, 1984 of Youngstown; a son Morris A Taylor of Columbus; a daughter, Natosha N. Taylor of Campbell; four grandchildren, Marlon “Boo”, Briana “Bri”, Deon “D. J.”, and Kiana “Ki”; three great grandchildren; his brother, Fred Taylor; two nieces, Pamela Chislom and L’Teya Taylor; and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, John Taylor.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

