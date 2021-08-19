Monroe Lawrence Brown, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Monroe Lawrence Brown, Jr., 64 of Youngstown, departed from this life on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mr. Brown was born September 30, 1956 in Youngstown, a son of Monroe L., Sr. and Mary M. Jamison Brown.

He attended Job Corp and had worked as a stock person in retail stores.

He was a former member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

He loved children and served as assistant coach for the Northside Knights Little League Football team in Youngstown and the Sharon Tigers Little League Football team in Sharon, Pennsylvania. He was an avid Oakland Raiders fan and enjoyed watching the Philadelphia 76ers. Monroe was considered the family “cook and grill master”. From the family’s standpoint, there is no one greater at grilling than Monroe.

He leaves to cherish his beloved memories, four sons, Lawrence B. Williams of Youngstown, Sir Lawrence and Monroe L. Brown III, both of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Jawvis L. Brown of Ambridge, Pennsylvania; four bonus daughters, Laura Jackson of Liberty Township, Charlotte Jackson of Austintown, Celina Jackson of Boardman and Sylvia Jackson of Sharon; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Ann Wright and a brother, Frank (Donna) Brown, both of Youngstown; his special friend, Bertha Hackett-Flint of Youngstown; sister-in-law, Dorothy Brown of Niles and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Patricia Griffin and two brothers, William J. and Richard C. Brown.

Visitation will be Friday, August 20, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow for the family. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing.

