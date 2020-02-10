Minnie L. Matlock-Cousin, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Zion Dominion Youngstown Church (formerly Jerusalem Baptist Church) for Mrs. Minnie Lee Matlock-Cousin, 79, of Youngstown, who passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at her home.

Mrs. Matlock-Cousin was born November 29, 1940 in Portland, Arkansas, a daughter of Jimmy and Trudell Hardin Hodges.

She was a 1958 graduate of Coleman High School in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, where she also received her LPN license.

A loving homemaker, Minnie worked as an LPN at Colonial Manor Nursing Home for 18 years, retiring in 2002.

She attended Victory Christian Center where she served as an usher and attended Christ Temple Apostolic Faith Church.

She enjoyed shopping, cooking, sewing, bowling, western movies, music, reading her Bible and being with her family.

Her husband of 33 years, William Cousin, Jr., whom she married July 23, 1987, passed away April 9, 2018.

Minnie leaves to cherish in her memory four daughters, Patricia Ann Matlock and Angel Cousin both of Youngstown, Belinda (Eugene) Haley of Boardman and Gwen Matlock of Upper Marlboro, Maryland; a son, Kevin (Lisa) Matlock of Youngstown; two brothers, Jimmy Hodges, Jr. of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Charles Hodges of California; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a bonus daughter, Bridget Crump-Payton and a host of family and friends.

Preceded her in death was her daughter, Karen Matlock; a brother, John Henry “Judge” Hodges; a sister, Gloria Brewer and two grandchildren, Leroy Roberts, Jr. and Brittany Matlock.

Visitation will be Tuesday, February 11 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to services.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to Minnie’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 11, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.