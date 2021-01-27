Minnie B. Thomas, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Minnie B. Thomas, 85 was called home from labor to reward on Thursday, January 21, 2021 after a brief illness.

She was born on July 15, 1935, a daughter of the late Hezekiah and Claudie Mae (Wheeler) Ivey in Warrenton, Georgia.

She accepted Christ early in life and always lived by the mantra, “Let Jesus Lead You”. She was a true example of Christian love, as she touched everyone that came into her life.

Minnie was united in holy matrimony on December 26, 1953 to L.V. Thomas and they settled in Warrenton, Georgia. They were married for 36 years. In 1970, they relocated to Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She was formerly employed with Roemer Industries, Inc. as a scraper; she retired in 1996.

She united in Christian fellowship with Bethlehem Baptist Church; where she served on the Pastor’s Aid Committee, the Kitchen Committee and the Mother’s Board.

Minnie loved working with flowers/plants, cooking, shopping and most importantly spending time with her family. She especially loved her children and grandchildren; while adopting and loving others along the way, who affectionately called her “mom”.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory, her children, Willie Thomas (Van) of Hermitage, Betty Thomas (Chester) of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Bertha Chambers (Greg) of Masury, Ohio, Gene Thomas (Penny) of Youngstown, Ohio, George Thomas of Hermitage, Mary Thomas (Benny) of New Brighton, Pennsylvania, Diane Chambers (Rufus) of Hubbard, Ohio and Barbara Thomas Laster (Gerald) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; her sister, Janie Harris (James) of Farrell, Pennsylvania, 17 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband; two children, Frankie Lee Thomas and Lucy Miles; a granddaughter, Grace Chambers and siblings, Alpine Ford, George Ivey and Jessie Taylor

Visitation will be Thursday, January 28, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Bethlehem Baptist Church, 858 Wallis Avenue, Sharon, Pennsylvania. Funeral services will follow the visitation hour.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health, safety and welfare of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the church after viewing.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

