YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Minister Hubert Floyd, Sr., 86, quietly closed his eyes and was greeted by the Angels at Heaven’s Gate on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Austintown Health Center.

Minister Floyd was born June 3, 1937 in River Jct., Florida, a son of David and Marsha Bates Floyd.

He had been employed as a security guard at several locations.

He was a member of Early Morning C.O.G.I.C. where he served as Associate Minister, was a member of the choir, usher, and culinary ministries.

He enjoyed fishing, social games, cooking, going to the football games of his grandson, and spending time with his beloved family.

Hubert was a U. S. Army veteran.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory, his wife, the former Sonya Felder, whom he married November 12, 2016; five children, Mary Floyd, Darius LeFlore, and Joseph Floyd all of Youngstown, Beverly Floyd of Kentucky and Leetta Floyd of Warren; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; his brother, Leonard (Rita) Bates; and sister, Betty (Leroy) Stanford both of Kentucky; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family, church family and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his children, Shirl Jackson, Hubert Floyd, Jr., Robert “Bobby” Floyd, Sr., and David Jackson; siblings, Joe Campbell, Alfonzo Campbell, Mary Stallworth, Lilly Mae Baldwin, David Floyd and Margaret Doram; four grandchildren; and a great- great-granddaughter.

Visitation will be Tuesday, December 5, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Guest are asked to wear masks.

