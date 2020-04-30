Milton R. Brown, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Milton R. Brown, 74, departed this life Thursday, April 23, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center Youngstown.

He was born May 28, 1945 in Youngstown a son of Reuben Fountain and Mildred Council.

He was an Army veteran and had been employed by Youngstown Sheet & Tube as a laborer and later worked as a Barber at George’s Barber Shop.

He was a former member of New Bethel Baptist Church.

He loved spending time with his family.

He leaves to cherish his memory and legacy, his children, Tracey Brown of Detroit, Michigan, Nichole Poulos of Boardman, Ohio, Dawn Brown of Columbus, Ohio, Milton II (Darcella “Chrissy”) Brown, Alisha Love and Ramon Brown, all of Youngstown; his twin brother, Marvin Brown of Youngstown; seven grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Gloria Vanderhorst and two brothers, Waverly and James Cecil.

There are no calling hours.

Private services will be held for the family.

Arrangements were entrusted to the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

