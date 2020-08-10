Milton Lee “Lee Lee” Eskew, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Milton Lee Eskew, Jr., 65, of Youngstown, favorably known as “Lee Lee” passed suddenly on Monday, August 3 at Mercy Health Center.

Milton Jr., third son of Virginia and Milton Eskew, Sr., was born April 26, 1955 in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He was a lifelong resident of the Sharon line and a 1973 graduate of North High School where he played football. Lee Lee was a proud Bulldog and very involved with the Alumni Group, always excited when attending the class reunions.

In 1980 Milton, Jr. joined the Youngstown Police Department, working many years in the Traffic Division, Juvenile Department and Youngstown City Schools before retiring in 2004. He was also, an active member of the Black Knights Organization. After retiring he worked as a Resource Officer at Mahoning Valley Opportunity Center and Security Guard for Third Baptist Church.

Milton loved to travel!!! In addition to his own traveling, he spent time helping out with the American Negro Police Travel Association before starting his own business. Lee Lee was the founder and President of “Eskew’s Travelers Group”. His passion was sponsoring cruises and trips all around the world. Annually, he sponsored a trip to the “Caribana” in Toronto. He worked part-time as a travel agent at All Around Travel.

Also, an avid sports fan, he was the Vice President of the “Cleveland Browns Y-town Dawgs Backers” sponsoring bus trips to the Cleveland Browns home games and a season ticket holder for the Cleveland Cavaliers. One of his favorite sayings was “Knock it down, be the Six Man” always aimed at encouraging his sons when they were headed out to work or focused on doing something big.

Lee Lee was the life at any party or event! He brought laughter and joy to all his friends. His sense of humor truly shined. He had a way of turning or flipping sadness, aches, pains, problems and overwhelming issues into jokes. He was an amateur jokester, teaser and instigator and loved laughing at his own jokes!! He loved saying, “if you don’t know somebody, you better ask” or “you’re outta here”!! Not being able to hear his jokes will leave a void in the hearts of his closest friends.

Lee Lee was a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. Milton, Jr. will be deeply missed and forever remembered by his beloved family; mother (95 years old), Virginia McRae; wife, Alisha; two sons, Christopher (Miquita) and Little Rodney Eskew of Missouri; his blended family, Lakeisha Poochie, (David) Veal, Terry Jacobs and Jason (Jessica) Nance; three stepchildren, Kimberly, Mark and Jordan Harris; 17 grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends, as well as his Godchildren, Tamika Woodberry and T.J. Rogers. His daily phone calls will be sadly missed by his two female BFFs, Diane Rogers and Georgianna Tinker Saunders.

He was preceded in death by his father, Milton Eskew, Sr.; his four brothers; Robert and Rodney (twins), Karl and Brian Eskew; sister, Jennifer Peace; stepfather, Amos McRae and stepmother, Mabel Eskew.

The Eskew Family and funeral home will practice social distancing and proper health protocol. Masks or facial covering are required if attending. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Milton Jr.

Family and friends may attend calling hours Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 12 at L. E. Black Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, 1951 McGuffey Road, Youngstown, 44505. Due to COVID-19, the funeral services will be private.

