Mildred Pack, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Mildred Pack, 95, of Campbell, transitioned to eternal life on Friday, May 29, 2020.

Mrs. Pack, lovingly known as “Sweetchild”, was born April 25, 1925 in Toomsuba, Mississippi, a daughter of Milton and Bessie Learson Reed.

She had worked as a waitress at the Boston Grille for 15 years and with the Isaly Dairy.

Mildred was a member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, its Sunday School and Mission Ministry. She was a member of the NAACP and Niles and Mineral Ridge Senior Citizens Group.

She enjoyed music, sewing fishing, bingo and talking with her many grandchildren

Mildred leaves to mourn her passing, but to rejoice in her eternal peace her son, George E. Pack (Edna Jackson who was also her caregiver) of Campbell; 11 grandchildren, including Sharry Pack, Crystal Denson, Angie Little, Markeisha Howard, Montinque Pack and George E. Pack, Jr. all whom she reared; 18 great grandchildren; 17 great-great grandchildren; 1 great-great-great grandchild; her daughter-in-law, Luberta Tubbs of Niles and a host of loving family, church family and friends.

Greeting her at Heaven’s Gate were her parents; her husband, George Pack, Sr. whom she married in 1946 and who passed away in 1963; two sons, Thomas and Robert Tubbs and a daughter, Bessie Pack.

Viewing will be Tuesday from 10:00 -11:00 a.m at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be held for the family. Due to the pandemic, everyone is asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 7, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.