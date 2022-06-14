YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Mildred Lee Fortner, 97, of Youngstown, transitioned to her eternal heavenly home on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Ms. Fortner was born June 20, 1924 in Youngstown, a daughter of Willie and Gertrude Dotson Wilson.

She attended East High School.

Mildred had been employed with Peoples Drug Store, JoAnn Dress Shop, Hills’ Department Store and was a mixologist with the Himrod Progressive Club.

She was a member of the Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, its church mother, former choir member and attended Sunday School.

She enjoyed word search puzzles, going to Adult Daycare and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. She was faithful to her family having raised several children of her deceased family members.

She leaves to mourn her passing but to rejoice in her eternal peace, six grandchildren, including Michelle Chilton, her caregiver and with whom she made her home; a special niece, Darlene Brown, who helped to care for her; 14 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, including, Wilbur “Robbie” (Jeri) Ayers of California and Rochelle Ayers of Youngstown, whom she reared; her home health aide, Regina West and a host of other family and friends.

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; three daughter, Charlotte Wilson, Waldean Chilton and Laurene McCrae; five brothers, William, James, Hollie O., John D. Wilson and William Ash; a sister, Hilda Ayers; two nephews, whom she reared, Thomas and Robert Ayers and her sisters-in-law, Isabel Wilson, Cindy Wilson, Barbara Wilson and Leona Ashe.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church. A celebration of her life and legacy will follow at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 15 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.