Mildred Lee Fields-Washington, Liberty Township, Ohio – Obituary

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church for Mrs. Mildred Lee Fields-Washington, 95 of Liberty Twp., who entered eternal rest on Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with her beloved family at her side.

Mrs. Fields-Washington was born July 10, 1924 in Fairfield, Alabama, a daughter of Jake Sr. and Laura Baylor Fields.

She attended school in Fairfield, Alabama. Coming to Youngstown in 1955. A devoted homemaker, Mildred was a loving and caring mother. Her greatest joy was in cooking and baking for her family, especially on holidays and birthdays. She enjoyed playing bingo, social games and being with her beloved family. Her family’s fondest memories are her Sunday dinners when they would all gather together after church.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to rejoice in her heavenly peace, five daughters, Betty Walker, Myrtle Fields (with whom she made her home), Rachelle Washington and Dorothy Fields all of Liberty Twp. and Annie (Isaac, Jr.) Hunter of Austintown; seven grandchildren, Sheari (Eddie) Rice of Shaker Hgts., Noreen Walker of Mentor on the Lake, Michael Washington of Liberty Twp., Isaac Hunter III of Austintown, Daneine Fields of Cincinnati, Dr. Swaisha Fields and Brittney Fields both of Tampa, Florida; seven great grandchildren, Michael Washington, Jr., Eddie Rice, Jr., Darren Rice, Tony Haynes, Mechole Washington, Aniya Stevens, and Gavin Stevens; one great great grandson, Micah Washington; a loving family friend and caregiver, David Howie; and a host of nieces, nephews, loving family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers and one sister.

Visitation will be Friday, September 27, 2019 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

