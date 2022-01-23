YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Mildred Diane Cross, 69, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Cross was born April 19, 1952, in Youngstown, a daughter of Willie J., Sr. and Daisy Williams Cowan.

She was a 1970 graduate of North High School.

She had been employed as a receiving clerk with Tamco Distributing for 19 years and five years as a bus driver with Community Busing.

She was a member of Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church and its choir.

She was a member and treasurer of the Swans Bowling League and secretary of the B & B Mixed Bowling League. She enjoyed Bingo, arts and crafts and was a collector of figurines and member of “All God’s Children Collectors Club.”

She leaves to cherish her memories and legacy, her mother, Daisy B. Abron of Youngstown; her husband, Waymond N., whom she married August 22, 1970; three children, LaShonda D. Cross and Waymond N. Cross, Jr., both of Youngstown and Charese A. (Keelan) Blackwell of Memphis, Tennessee; four grandchildren; two sisters, Gloria J. Cowan of Campbell and Michelle R. Bush of Las Vegas, NV; a brother, Willie J. Cowan, Jr., of Youngstown and a host of other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Willie J. Cowan, Sr. and a sister, Phyllis J. Cowan.

Visitation will be Monday, January 24, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

