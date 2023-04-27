YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Michael Phillips, 67, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mr. Phillips was born May 12, 1957 in Youngstown, a son of Cobie and Adell Jackson Phillips.

He was a 1975 graduate of East High School.

He had been employed as an assembler with Nelson’s Bedding. He had also worked in construction and with MRDD.

Michael was a former member of Fellowship Tabernacle Christian Center.

He enjoyed fishing, crafts, singing, dancing, his Cadillacs and motorcycles and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

He leaves to forever cherish his memory, his children, Derrick Maddox, Bobbie Taneice Olds and Taun Olds, all of Youngstown; siblings, Cobie Phillips, Jr., Betty Whitman, Linda Phillips, Roberta (Jim) Aulet and Keisha Phillips, all of Youngstown; his ex-wife and friend, Roxanne Bundy-Phillips and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Michael Phillips, Jr. and siblings, Ernestine Phillips, Timothy Phillips, Vanessa Phillips, Matthew Abrams and Ray Hayes.

Visitation will be Saturday, April 29, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Phillips Chapel Church of God In Christ. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Ministry of comfort, love and dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Michael Phillips, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 28 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.