Michael Moses, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Moses, 65, of Youngstown entered rest on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Michael was born December 13, 1954, in Cleveland, the son of Juanita Roebuck and Robert Parks.

He was a great athlete and played football for South High school graduating in 1974. He attended ITT Technical College graduating with a degree in accounting.

He was employed with Youngstown Sheet & Tube, City Loan Finance company, Ohio Edison, Primerica Insurance Company, retired from RMI Titanium Company (currently Arconic Engineered Structures) and was a funeral attendant with the L. E Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

He was a member of the Union Baptist Church serving as an Usher in the Ministers of Order, a member of the multi-media ministry and a member of the Trustee ministry. Mike was a graduate of the Youngstown Chapter of the Interdenominational Church Ushers Association (ICUA) and a member of the ICUA of the State of Ohio.

Michael loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Michael was a black belt in Karate, loved the game of golf and watching his favorite football team, the Dallas Cowboys. Michael was a skilled craftsman and enjoyed remodeling homes, painting, building and repair projects, he was truly a jack of all trades. He was an avid card player serving as president of the Whist Connection for many years. He also served on the 1974 South High School class reunion committee.

He is lovingly remembered by his wife of 40 years, the former Kim Marie Austin whom he married July 5, 1980; his two sons, Michael Edward (Molly) and Scott Lamont (LeRonica); four grandchildren, Cheyenne, Xavier, Canaan and Carsen; his siblings, including Patricia Fordham, Darlene Mauzy, Brenda (Rev. Richard) Brown, Kevin Moses, Steven (Josephine) Moses, Marlene Forney, all of Youngstown, as well as Robert Parks, Jr, Clifford Parks, Rae Polk and Sharyn (Michael) Macklin, of Cleveland; sister-in-law, Jan Sheffield of Freemont; his loving mother-in-law, Della Austin; his Goddaughter and niece, Monica Brown and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Juanita Penny; his father; stepfathers, Bill Johnson and Vernon Penny; father-in-law, George (Bucky) Austin; his brother, Larry Sheffield; nephew, Eric Brown and his great-nephew, David Colyer.

There will be viewing on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Due to the pandemic, everyone is asked to please wear your mask. Private funeral services will be held for the family.

For those who wish to join in on the homegoing celebration for Michael, please log onto www.ubcministry.com at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

