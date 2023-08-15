YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTribtes) – Mr. Michael “Mike Ruff” Ruffin, 62, departed this life Thursday, August 3, 2023 at his home.

Mr. Ruffin was born May 13, 1961 in Youngstown, the son of James Sr. and Yvonne Whitted Ruffin.

He was a 1980 graduate of South High School and attended New Castle School of Trades for Welding.

He was employed by various companies as a welder and retired in 2018.

He enjoyed fishing and was a diehard Pittsburgh Steeler Fan.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Dilonna Jones; three daughters; Ronni Edwards, MyKhael and Tyler Ruffin who is expecting a grandchild; his sister; Benola Ruffin and brother Gerald L. Ruffin, Sr.; a granddaughter Amore Rice; two nephews; Marcus Singleton and Gerald L. Ruffin, Jr., a niece Jamie Ruffin; two brother-in-laws; John Bowers of Georgia and Curtis Jones of Youngstown; and a sister-in-law Diane Ruffin of Warren

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; Belinda Ruffin and Darlene Lewis a brother James Ruffin, Jr.; a niece Ginger Ruffin.

Visitation will be 1:00-2:00 p.m., Wednesday August 16, 2023 at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home with funeral services at 2:00 p.m.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Michael “Mike Ruff” Ruffin, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 16 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.