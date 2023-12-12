YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Lee Strickland, 64 of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away Friday, December 8.

He was born March 20, 1959 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the son of Edna Fletcher and James D’Ejurnette, who preceded him in death.

Michael retired as a truck driver at the age of 48 from Coretta trucking company, he also attended Chattanooga State community college for a certificate in welding.

Michael enjoyed cooking and baking, he like to swim to stay in shape, play with his dog, “Sir Strick”, listen to music and enjoy his family and friends. Michael also enjoyed traveling to visit family and friends. We all know he loved his family and he loved to make sure everyone around him enjoy themselves and lived life to the fullest.

Michael is survived by to cherish his memory, his soulmate, Shermanita M. Wiggins; his brother, Lanny D. (Jimmie ) Strickland of Memphis, Tennessee; his sister, Arlene (Robert) Chrisley of Lawrenceville, Georgia and his children, Naquita Wooten of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Tajah Strickland and Julisa, Wiggins, both of Youngstown, Ohio, Leota Edmond of Toledo, Ohio, Brandon, Shelton of Chattanooga, Tennessee and Donovan Shelton of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Michael also leaves behind several grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews, other family and friends.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Danny Palmer.

The family will receive friends on Monday, December 18, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Guests are asked to wear masks.

