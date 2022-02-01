YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Houston, 67, transitioned to his heavenly home on January 9, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Michael was the first born of five boys to Mathis and Willie Mae Houston in Youngstown, Ohio on March 04, 1954. After the passing of his parents Michael took on the role as Patriarch of the Houston family. He was a man of prayer and covered his family. Michael had a huge heart and lived life to the fullest.

Michael did not have any children of his own but he loved being an uncle to his nieces and nephews and enjoyed spending time with them often. Michael’s love was the glue that kept his family together. He was known for his giving heart and his gracious spirit.

Michael graduated from The Rayen School in 1972 and later continued his education at Lenape Technical School of Nursing where he received his diploma to become a Licensed Practical Nurse in 2005. Michael worked for Forum Healthcare for over 30 years and developed lifelong friendships with his fellow co-workers. He was passionate about his job and loved going to work daily.

Michael was a faithful member of Nevels Temple Church of God in Christ and it’s nurses guild. He also volunteered his time with The Ohio West Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction COGIC nurses unit. Michael took pride in his cooking. His family rushed to his home for Sunday dinners and every holiday to enjoy his savory dishes especially his famous Macaroni and Cheese. Michael loved to watch football and was an avid New Orleans Saints fan he also loved to watch movies and had a large DVD collection.

Michael leaves to cherish his memory his brothers James (Denise) Houston of Youngstown, Ohio Danny (Deidra) Houston of Lawrenceville, Georgia, Mark Houston of Columbus, Ohio and a Special Sister-Cousin Jeanette Ellis of Youngstown, Ohio. Uncle Michael will be sadly missed but never forgotten by his nephews

Jarell Houston, Darrin Houston and Danny Houston Jr and nieces Daniquea Houston and Tiffany Ellis. Michael also leaves 10 Great Nieces and Great Nephews, and a host of Family and Friends including a special cousin Talisha Hood.

Michael was proceeded in death by his parents, An Aunt Annie Pearl Lee and a brother William Edward “Pee Wee” Houston.

