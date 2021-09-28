Michael Earl Brown, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Michael Earl Brown, 63, of Youngstown, affectionately known as Mike, transitioned to his Heavenly home on Thursday, September, 16, 2021.

Michael Earl Brown was born May 13, 1958, in Youngstown a son of Booker T. and Margaret Elizabeth Ervin Brown.

Michael attended East High school and was a member of the class of 1976.

Michael served his country faithfully and was honorably discharged from the United States Navy.

Mike was known for his cool, quiet demeanor and was often referred to as “Earl the Pearl” and “Mike Breezy”. Although quiet, Mike’s presence was mighty. As a Young Man Mike was full of laughter and loved to tease his siblings. He was a gifted, avid artist, specializing in oil paintings and portraits. He loved fishing, old school music, old movies, the NBA and especially loved family gatherings.

Mike accepted our Lord Jesus at a young age while attending Jerusalem Baptist Church in Youngstown. While attending Jerusalem Mike was active in the church, playing in the church basketball league and singing in the choir.

Michael leaves to cherish and honor his memory, brothers, Timothy D. , Marion A.( Edith ) and Steven B. Brown; sisters, Judy (Rev. James) Bowie and Karen (Maurice) Hobard; a special aunt, Minnie Erkard all of Youngstown; as well as a host of nieces; nephews; cousins; family and friends.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Booker T. and Margaret Elizabeth Brown; grandparents, Marion and Minnie Kirk Anderson, Booker T. Brown, Sr. and Annie Bell Longmire and his sister, Angela Lynn Mccoy.

A walk through will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the Greater Friendship Baptist Church.

Private funeral services for family only will follow.

Due to the pandemic all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity are entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

