Metlean Singleton, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Metlean Singleton died at the age of 104 on April 12, 2020, in Youngstown, Ohio.

She was born August 7, 1915 to Luther and Tular (Bryant) Perkins. Metlean was the fifth child of 13 born into this family in Woodlawn, Montgomery County, Tennessee. She suffered severe burns as an infant in an accident. Her strong will and determination did not allow these injuries or the taunts of children to destroy her love of life.

Metlean accepted Jesus the Christ as her personal Savior at a very young age at The Elizabeth Baptist Church of Woodlawn, Tennessee. She was most recently a member of Mt Zion Baptist Church of Youngstown, OH. As a Psalm 91 woman, Metlean always loved to share her testimony of salvation, her gift of healing hands and love of Christ.

Metlean was united in holy matrimony to Jesse Carl Singleton whom she called JC on August 30, 1933. They were the proud parents of two children, June and Bruce. They also raised her younger sister, Olla (Perkins) Tate.

Metlean became the first African American woman who owned a business, a beauty shop, in Rochester, Pennsylvania. Later she gave her beauty shop to one of the ladies who worked with her so she could be at home with her children. She and JC were also owners of a small farm in Industry, Pennsylvania where they raised fruits, vegetables, chickens for eggs and rabbits. They sold their produce to local grocery stores and neighbors. She was an entrepreneur but always a giver. As a writer, she wrote poetry and has had short stories published. She was on the cover of the Messenger Magazine for Campus Crusade for Christ. A fond memory for her was her trip to the Holy Land.

Metlean was known by her winning smile and friendly character. She was quick to offer advice and had a positive nature always saying, “isn’t that right?”. Affectionately known as “Mom Singleton” by many, she was proud of being a pastor’s wife but mostly being a child of God and sharing her love of Christ through her God-given gifts of healing, teaching and exhortation. She was quick to lay on hands and pray for you at any time or place. She had much joy when she led someone to Christ. She attributed her long life to her “love of the Lord, living right, not drinking alcohol or doing drugs, nor running around.” She studied and worked in the field of nutrition and believed in eating a good balanced diet.

She was preceded in death by Jesse C. Singleton in 1970, her loving husband of 37 years, her parents, siblings Martha, Alexander, Unnamed sibling, Moses, Bryant (Jack), Odessa Perkins Duke, Laquel Perkins Lewis, Alah Perkins Prescott, Lula Perkins Wood, Ruth May Perkins Miller, Olla Perkins Tate and her first born great grandson Tory Mychal Howe Lynch.

As the oldest relative in the Bryant-Perkins family at the time of her death, she leaves to mourn her death yet rejoice in her home going on Resurrection Sunday, her children, June Singleton(Graham) Lynch of Twinsburg, Ohio, Dr. Bruce (Kathy) Singleton of Scottsdale, Arizona: grandchildren, Todd (Cassandra) Lynch of Corona, California, Christopher Singleton of Sparks, Nevada, Tanya Lynch (Andre) Roberson of Porter Ranch, California and Tiana Lynch (Edmund) Otubuah of Eastvale, California; great grandchildren, Devante Lynch, Jadon and Makenna Roberson, Maya and Levi Otubuah all of California; her sisters Addie Dale and Evelyn Kellam of Lithonia, Georgia, plus many younger relatives, adoptive family and friends all over the world.

Private services will be held for the family .

Arrangements are being handled by the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc.