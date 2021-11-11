MeShawn Evelyn-Marie Brown, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – MeShawn “Shawnie” Evelyn-Marie Brown, age 31, unexpectedly transitioned to eternal peace on Saturday, October 30, 2021.

Shawnie was born on January 17, 1990 in Charleston, South Carolina to Robert J. Brown, Jr. and Martie L. Penson.

She was a graduate of Timberview High School in Mansfield, Texas. She obtained her medical assistant license from Concord Career Institute in Arlington, Texas.

Shawnie was employed with Blue Cross Blue Shield and worked as a customer service representative for several years before transferring to Molina Healthcare in Irving, Texas. She was currently working for Fresh Mark Incorporated in Salem, Ohio.

Shawnie had a passion for cosmetology and was in the process of obtaining her esthetician license. She also enjoyed long distance walking and would usually go for six to seven miles three times a week. Shawnie was an avid movie buff and loved the challenge of video games. The two loves of her life were Amaya Jade Martinez and Kingston Jace Martinez, affectionately known to her as Sugaboog and Budda, her niece and nephew.

She leaves to forever cherish her beautiful memories, her mother; father; sisters, Brittney (Paul) Martinez of Abilene, Texas and Alexis Brown of Youngstown, Ohio; grandmother, Joan Pleasant of Youngstown, Ohio; niece, nephew, many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Shawnie was preceded in death by her grandparents, Hazel and Robert Brown, Albert Pleasant and her great-grandmother, Mattie Butler.

Visitation will be Friday, November 12, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guest are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 14 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.