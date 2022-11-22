YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Melvin Reid, 71, passed away peacefully at Hospice House, Monday, November 14, 2022.

He was born May 10, 1951, a son of Joseph, Sr. and Melvine Jackson Reid.

Melvin graduated from South High School in 1969. He played football for South High and attended Fisk University in Tennessee.

He lived and worked in Washington, D.C. at Walter Reed Hospital. When he returned to Youngstown, he worked at Macy’s warehouse and United Methodist Community Center.

Melvin was a loving and amazing brother, uncle and friend. He enjoyed cooking, the Dallas Cowboys and the Cleveland Browns football teams, reading and movies.

He is survived by his sister, Jacqueline Taylor and a brother, Joseph Reid, Jr.; numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts and one uncle.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Sylvester Jackson, Sr. and two brothers, Alan, Sr. and John W. Reid.

Visitation will be 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Friday, November 25, 2022 at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home with funeral service at 2:30 p.m. Guests are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

