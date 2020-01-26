Melvin J. Moody, Dayton, Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Melvin J. Moody, 70, of Dayton, transitioned peacefully to his heavenly home on January 23, 2020.

Mr. Moody was born on June 21, 1949 in Youngstown, a son of Joe, Sr. and Bessie King Moody.

He was a 1967 graduate of South High School, a graduated in the top ten of his class at Youngstown State University with a BA degree. He attended Pittsburgh Mortuary School of Science and graduated at the top of his class as a licensed funeral director and embalmer.

He was the first African American licensed stationary engineer at U.S. Steel Ohio works. Furthering his career, he worked for the Youngstown City Schools and at the L.E. Black Funeral Home, now known as the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

He was a former member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher and sang in the Male Chorus. His favorite Book of the Bible was Psalms.

In 2003, he relocated to Miamisburg, Ohio.

He leaves to cherish his beloved memory, his wife, the former Janet Anderson, whom he married on March 31, 1973; two sons, Eric, Sr. of Youngstown and Christopher E., Sr. of Centerville; five grandchildren, Christopher, Jr., Eric, Jr., Corey, Reece and Olivia; three sisters, Saundra Johnson of Oklahoma, Michelle McElroy of Cincinnati and Robin Washington of Liberty and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Melvin was greeted at Heaven’s Gate by his parents; five brothers, Joe, Jr., James L., Ellis, Sr., Ralph and Sherman and one sister, Dorothy Ruth.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on January 28, 2020 at the L.E. Black Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, 1951 McGuffey Road Youngstown, OH 44511.

A service will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on January 28, 2020 at the funeral home.

