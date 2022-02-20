YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melvin Edward Miller, Jr., 62, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Monday morning, February 14, 2022.

He was born April 2, 1959, to Melvin, Sr. and Mary Miller.

RMI Titanium was his employer for over 30 years. An avid sports enthusiast, he became a football coach for the Little Braves and later a track coach for Ursuline High School.

He considered jazz as the best genre of music to enjoy.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Traci, whom he married in 1980; two daughters, Amber (Jody) Stewart and Tiffani (Christopher) Gavin; five grandchildren, Christopher, Sebastian, Tatum, Rome and Elijah; a sister, Glenda; two brothers, James and Henry; two special friends, Ricky Pittman and Todd Weddell; a host of in-laws, many relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Michael and his son, Melvin Miller III.

The family will be holding a private ceremony.

Please email condolences to astewart0718@gmail.com or mail to 2437 Stocker Ave., Youngstown, OH 44505.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the L.E. Black Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

