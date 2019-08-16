McKinley Wilson, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home for Mr. McKinley Wilson, 70, of Youngtown, who departed this life Friday, August 2, 2019 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

McKinley lovingly known as “Mack” was born May 12, 1949 in Wedowee, Alabama, a son of Plummer and Susie Wilson.

He completed his education in Wedowee, Alabama and later attended culinary school.

He was drafted into the U.S. Army and served his county proudly and re-enlisted in the Navy. In 1972, he was honorably discharged due to an eye injury.

“Mack” was a “jack of all trades” but was employed as a mechanic and was often called on by neighborhoods to fix their cars. In his leisure time, he worked as a housing contractor and often created culinary masterpieces.

Mack leaves to cherish his memory a devoted and loving wife of 26 years, Minister, Gloria Graham-Wilson; his daughter, Tracey Wilson (Kelvin) McClain; two grandsons, Marquist Wilson and Cameron McClain; four sisters, Mattie Jan McPherson, Jewell (Tommy) Roundtree both of Wedowee, Alabama, Mae Lizzie Parks and Peggy Smith of Detroit, Michigan; two brothers, Dewell Wilson, Sr. and James E. Wilson both of Detroit and a host of stepchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

