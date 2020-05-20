Maurice White, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Maurice White, 52, departed this life Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

Mr. White was born September 25, 1967 in Youngstown a son of John Lynn and Betty J. White.

He was a graduate of South High School and also ITT Technical School.

He had been employed by Goldstein’s Furniture working in the warehouse.

He loved carpentry and loved volunteering anytime and anyplace. Wherever there was a need he met that need. If someone needed shoes, he got them shoes, if someone needed food, he got them food.

He leaves to mourn his memories, his siblings, Gayle Fordham of Youngstown and Tracey Dotson of Columbus, Ohio; two friends who were reared with him who were like sisters, Carmela Tucker of Youngstown and Pam White of Atlanta, Georgia; a nephew whom he helped rear, Jawone White and an Aunt Dorothy White both of Youngstown and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Haynes and stepfather, Eugene Haynes; a sister, Sherry “Nadine” White and his best friend, Kenneth Helgren.

Friends may Monday, May 18, 2020 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Private services will be held for the family.

