Mattie V. Demery, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Mattie V. Demery, 94, of Youngstown, took flight to her heavenly home on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mrs. Demery was born November 20, 1925 in Dry Fork, Virginia, a daughter of Neal and Jennie L. Herndon Harris.

She was a 1943 graduate of The Rayen School.

Mattie was employed with the Ravenna Arsenal as an explosive operator and security guard for many years, retiring on March 1, 1988.

A devoted member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, she was a member of its Gospel Choir; former member of the usher ministry, nurses guild, Sunday School, History Committee, pianist and chaired various committees.

She leaves to forever cherish her memory, her son, Buetine Demery Jr. and a sister, Anna Price both of Youngstown and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Buetine Demery Sr., whom she married February 21, 1946 and who passed away October 28, 2005 and four brothers, Willie L., Bousseau, Harry and Calvin Harris.

Viewing will be Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Private services will be held for the family following the viewing hour. Due to the pandemic, all guests are requested to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 19, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

