YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mattie Pearl (Garrett) Fulton, 82, of Youngstown, Ohio, transitioned to her heavenly home on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Park Vista (Ohio Living) Nursing Home.

Mattie was born on February 23, 1939, in Talladega, Alabama. She was the youngest child of John Athurock (Buster) Garrett and Osie Mae (Terrell) Garrett.

She moved to Youngstown, Ohio with her mother at an early age and attended school there.

It was in Youngstown that Mattie met her beloved late husband of 65 years, Frank Fulton, Jr. Mattie and Frank loved spending time with their children, family and friends. Family gatherings and reunions were highlights in their lives. Family members and friends knew that when they stopped by, they would always enjoy a delicious meal or dessert. Mattie’s hospitality and generosity was well known to family and neighbors alike. Mattie also loved flowers and plants. Every year she maintained two flower boxes on her front porch with a variety of her favorite flowers.

Mattie had a strong work ethic that was instilled in her by her parents and grandparents during her childhood. She was a model employee throughout her years of employment. She was a Certified Sterile Processing Department Technician at Northside Medical Center Forum Health for many years and retired from that position.

Mattie accepted Christ at any early age in Talladega, Alabama at Belview Baptist Church, which was the family’s home church. In Youngstown, Mattie was a faithful member of Soul Savings Station Full Gospel Church under the leadership of the late Pastor Lucille McCrae.

Mattie is survived by her daughters, Dr. Debra (David) McGhee, Sandra (Mark) Britt and Rosemary (Kimani Lenoir) Fulton; grandchildren, Julaine Jackson and Matthew Britt; great-grandchildren, Te’Asia Tarver, Tyree Jackson, Kaiden Fulton Day and Kyler Croteau and brother, Jerry L. Garrett.

Mattie was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; her parents; son, Frederick Jackson; infant son, John Fulton; granddaughter, Marlonda Fulton Croteau; great-granddaughter, Kara Alivia Croteau; sisters, Emma Jane Jackson and Beulah Smoot and brother, John L. Garrett.

Services will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022 at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Street, Youngstown, OH 44507. Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. and Homegoing service at 11:00 a.m., Rev. Kenneth L. Simon Officiant. Guests are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

