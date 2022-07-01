YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Celebration of Life for Ms. Mattie Johnson, 71, of Youngstown will be held on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home. Mattie passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at her home.

Ms. Johnson, affectionately known as “Mallery”, was born June 24, 1950 in Dawson, Georgia, a daughter of Cleave and Sara Hightower Johnson.

She had worked as an aide with Beverly Manors Nursing Home.

She attended Richard Brown Lutheran Methodist Church.

She loved to collect coins and stamps, enjoyed cooking, shopping and exercising.

She leaves to cherish her beloved memory, her sister, Clevia Robinson in Alabama; a brother, Benny Perkins of Albany, Georgia; nieces including, Debra Hadden and Joyce Jones both of Warren; great nieces and nephews, other family and friends.

Mattie was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Arthur Robinson.

Visitation will be Tuesday, July 5, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

