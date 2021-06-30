Mattie Davenport Clark, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Mattie Davenport Clark, 76, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at her home.

Mrs. Clark was born December 30, 1944 in Youngstown a daughter of Leroy, Sr. and Willie Mae Fields Davenport.

She accepted Christ at an early age at Triedstone Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership Rev. Britt. She was a member of the church.

She graduated in 1963 from North High School.

She had been employed at Mahoning County Nursing Homes.

She loved her family and friends and would do anything for them. She enjoyed reading the Bible, singing, music and watching MTV Videos.

Mattie will be sadly missed by all but her memories will be forever cherished by her sons, Ricky, Sr. (Denise) Adams and Randy Adams; her siblings, Ella Mae (Ronald) White of Chula Vista, California, Roseabell Thompson, LeRoy Davenport, Sr., JoAnn Smith, Gus Fields Davenport, Sr. and Marlene Byrd, all of Youngstown; eight grandchildren, Keyona Nuby, Aliya Jordan, Ricky Adams, Jr., Malcom and Kadeem Adams and Alonzo Clark III; 16 great-grandchildren; two Godsons, Deddrick Ford and Ben Donlow, Sr.; her best friend, Mary Ford and a host of other family and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Alonzo Clark, Sr. and her grandparents, Gus and Florence Fields she was preceded in death by her son, Alonzo Clark, Jr.; a sister, Rogia Mae Davenport; a great-granddaughter, Jada Adams; a great-grandson, Brandon Adams and aunts and uncles.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 1, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Triedstone Missionary Baptist Church 2045 Jacobs Road. Guests are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

A service of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

