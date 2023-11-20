YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Matthew Lue Brown, 90, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal peace on Tuesday, November 14, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mr. Brown was born December 21, 1932 in Ward, Alabama, a son of Bennie Frank and Mamie Gregg Brown.

He had been employed in the coke plant at L.T.V. Steel Youngstown Sheet & Tube.

He was a member of Greater Friendship Baptist Church where he served as an usher.

He enjoyed watching wrestling and he also loved watching soccer.

He leaves to mourn his passing but to cherish his life and legacy, his wife, the former Mary Tidmore, whom he married November 10, 1951; his children, Shirley (Kenneth) Brown Willis, Brenda (Randall) Brown Nuby, Eleanor Brown, Gregory (Debbie) Brown, Carol Brown, Janice (Darrell) Brown Cooper and Joyce Brown; 29 grandchildren; 77 great-grandchildren; numerous great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Edgar Charles Brown and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Tommy and Emanuel Brown; siblings, Joe, Clem, David, Jessie, Charles, Vester and Rose Brown, Lucy Sheffield, Hattie Bishop, Eula Denson and Beatrice Lawson; grandchildren, Garrick Willis, Eric Farmer, Aliya Nuby and Antwan Daye and a great-grandson, Taquan Wilson.

Visitation will be Saturday, November 25, 2023 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Greater Friendship Baptist Church, 646 Lakewood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502. A celebration of life will follow at 10:00 a.m. Guests are asked to wear masks.

Ministry of comfort, love and dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Matthew Lue Brown, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 21 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.