YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Matthew Brady, 84, known to his family and friends as Fred, Brady and Big Uncle, was born Monday, February 7, 1938 and departed on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

Fred was quiet, humble, hardworking and generous. He was an avid reader, a lover of sports, enjoyed puzzles, was a wonderful painter of portraits and had a keen interest in politics and world affairs but what he loved the most was watching his children and grandchildren.

Matthew was born the eighth child to Frank and Emma Donely Brady in Youngstown. He graduated from South High School in 1956, where he was a star football player.

In 1956 he began working at Youngstown Sheet and Tube.

He was drafted into the Army in 1961 and was honorably discharged in 1963, whereupon he returned to steel work and received his stationary engineering license. He remained in the steel industry until 1981. His career as a stationary engineer would end at Trumbull Memorial Hospital, where he worked for 22 years until his retirement in 2013.

Fred and Laura met when he was 8 and she was 4 years old. Many years later they married on September 5, 1964. They were married for 57 years and had seven children.

Fred will be dearly missed by his wife, Laura Emma Thornton Brady and his children, Tisha P. Brady, Pia Brady, Jada Brady, (Andre) Ian Brady, Avery (Patrice) Brady, Leah Brady and Aaron Brady. He was also greatly loved by his four grandchildren, Julien and Justin Aina, Hannah Brady and Ava Brady; his sister-in-law, DeLois Grant Brady; brother-in-law, Ronald Thornton; niece, Lenore Brady, whom he helped to rear and many other nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Frank (June) Brady, Jr., Edward Brady, Norman (Bobby) Brady, Helen Brady Traylor, Herbert (Billy) Brady, Margaret Brady, Eleanor (Betty) Brady Owens and most recently, by his youngest brother, Samuel (Dickie) Brady.

Services for Fred will be held at noon Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at L.E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 Noon, also at the funeral home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mathew, please visit our floral store.