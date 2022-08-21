YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Masol Young IV, 35, of Youngstown, transitioned from this life on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

Mr. Young was born May 1, 1987 in Youngstown, a son of Masol and Bessie Ford Young.

He was a 2005 graduate of Chaney High School, he attended Akron University and TDDS Truck Driving School.

Masol played football with the Youngstown Little Braves Football Organization and he played baseball at Chaney High School. He loved traveling, electronics and movies.

He was employed as an over the road truck driver with Covenant Trucking Company.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his parents; a sister, Takisha Ford; a brother, Terrell Young, all of Youngstown; grandmother, Rose Marie Blackman of Evanston, Illinois; two nieces, Avianna and Janelle; three nephews, J’sean, Jaden and Jarrell and a host of other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Masol Young Jr., Barbara J. Ford and Howard Wingfield and great grandmother, Bessie Ford.

Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home

A television tribute will air Monday, August 22 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.